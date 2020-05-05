Reunited and it feels so good!

While many are continuing to social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic, there was no more distance between Bruce Willisand his wife of over a decade, Emma Heming, after reuniting seemingly this week. Over on Heming's Instagram, the model and mom shared videos and photos of her with her famous husband and their two daughters together, including Heming and Willis taking a ride on an ATV and the star pushing his daughter on a swing. Judging by the posts, the family appeared to be somewhere rural as they were surrounded by trees and at one point near what looked like a creek.

If you haven't been keeping up with Willis family as of late, the blockbuster star made headlines early last month when it was confirmed he was social distancing with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters in Idaho.

The sighting naturally spurred questions as to why Willis was not isolating with his current wife, who remained in Los Angeles at the time.