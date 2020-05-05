James Corden's "Pet Gala" Is Full of Furry and Fabulous Fashionistas

Ever wanted to see a bearded dragon in a tuxedo? Well, that time has come.

In honor of the first Monday in May this week, James Corden helped to fill the void from the postponed 2020 Met Gala by debuting a met ball of his own—or should we say pet ball.

"Being that it's the first Monday in May, tonight would've marked the 150th Met Gala," he explained. "Unfortunately, like so many other events right now, the gala was postponed, so we thought we'd throw our own version of fashion's biggest night showcasing your pets while we're all staying in." So, in perfectly social distanced fashion, pet parents submitted videos for the inaugural Pet Gala of their animals dressed up in looks inspired by what would have been this year's Met Gala theme: "About Time: Fashion and Duration."

Spoiler alert: the results were re-bark-able.

With Brad Goreskioffering commentary with Corden, the two watched as dogs, cats, chickens, guinea pigs and rabbits graced the small screen in their imaginative sartorial concoctions.