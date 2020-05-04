Grimes Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Elon Musk

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., May. 4, 2020 6:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Elon Musk, Grimes, 2018 Met Gala

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Congrats are in order for Grimes and Elon Musk.

On Monday, the Canadian singer welcomed her first child with the Tesla creator. "Mom & baby all good," Elon shared the exciting news on Twitter after a fan asked for a baby update.

At this time, the couple has kept other details about their newborn tight-lipped.

Back in February, Grimes opened up about her pregnancy, preparing for life as a mom and more in a candid interview with TheFace.

In fact, she explained that one of her main priorities is bonding and spending quality time with her little one, which is why she created a digital version of herself.

Her reasoning? It will still allow her to do shows, photo shoots and other stuff without having to physically leave her baby.

"Having a digital body allows me to keep working throughout the later stages of my pregnancy, and after I have my baby, so I can spend more time with them," she shared with the publication. "It's hard for me to do photoshoots and fit into clothes at the moment, but WarNymph is here in your magazine promoting my album for me."

Photos

Celebrities Who Managed to Hide Their Pregnancies

She added, "A lot of my friends aren't having babies because they're worried about their careers, and we wanted to find a way to overcome this issue."

It's been over a year since the 32-year-old singer and Musk made their relationship public and official. Fans might recall that they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala.

If you ask us, that's a full circle moment considering the 2020 Met Gala would've been held today.

Congrats to the couple on the new addition to their family!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Pregnancies , Babies , Celebrities , Celebrity Families , Moms , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.