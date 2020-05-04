Scott Disick has officially left the Colorado rehab facility he spent nearly a week in over privacy concerns.

Disick's attorney tells E! News that the treatment center is to blame after an alleged photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in a Zoom group meeting was published online.

What's more, Marty Singer denies Disick sought help for issues related to substance abuse. Instead, he claims the 36-year-old checked into rehab due to the ongoing grief he's felt following deaths of his parents in 2013 and 2014.

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas," Singer says. "He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse."