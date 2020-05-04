Kylie Jenner Reveals the Met Gala Gown That She Ripped Right Before the Red Carpet

by Pamela Avila | Mon., May. 4, 2020 2:06 PM

Kylie Jenner, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Widget, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is taking a trip down memory lane. 

The 22-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, May 4—also known as the First Monday of May for all you Met Gala fans—to share some of her favorite looks from past galas along with some fun facts. 

As fans may recall, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was first invited to the Met Gala in 2016 when she wore a gorgeous custom made silver embellished gown by Balmain. "My first met with @balmain in 2016," Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story. 

The following year, Kylie wore a Versace gown and she shared that Donatella Versace asked she go blonde last minute. "We made it happen and I loved this look," she said on Instagram, alongside a picture of herself and Donatella. 

In 2018, Kylie showed up to the Met Gala with Travis Scott wearing a black Alexander Wang gown for the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" themed night. "3 months after I gave birth in 2018," Kylie wrote of that year's gala appearance. 

However, that year she also had a wardrobe malfunction that many of us didn't even notice. 

"Fun fact: this dress wasn't supposed to have a zipper but it ripped as I was squeezing into it so we added it on the way out the door," Kylie shared to her Instagram Story. "But it worked out, I love it."

And of course, who can forget her and sister Kendall Jenner's look from last year? Framed around Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on Camp," the two sisters did their research when it came to that year's Met Gala theme. 

Donning custom-made lavender and tangerine feathered Versace gowns, the two sisters showed out with their 2019 Met Gala looks. Kylie's dress was made of interlaced crystal mesh, Swarovski crystals and ostrich feathers and has removable, large feathered sleeves.

Of Kendall's gown, Kylie shared on Instagram that her sister's original sketches were pink not orange. "I realllyy wanted her outfit to be pink but she wanted green or orange. the orange looked fire in the end." 

Following the star-studded event last year, Kylie went more in depth about the making of her look on Vogue's YouTube channel. 

"Four months ago, I started looking at sketches. They showed me those first sketches and it looked a little more like cowgirl vibes, like it was green, it had a big cowgirl hat," she shared at the time. "And then they showed me another version, which was more colorful. I was thinking of doing more like a monochromatic look, so I didn't change it much. I loved what it looked like. I was very happy with the sketches."

While the 2020 Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fashion-lovers can tune in to Vogue's "A Moment With the Met" livestream today and scroll through for our favorite Kardashian-Jenner family Met Gala moments!

Kim Kardashian, 2013 MET Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian (2013)

Kendall Jenner, Met Gala 2014, Kardashian Widget, 2014, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

George Pimentel/WireImage

Kendall Jenner (2014)

Kim Kardashian West, Met Gala 2014, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian (2014)

Kendall Jenner, Met Gala 2015, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner (2015)

Kim Kardashian West, Met Gala 2015, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kim Kardashian (2015)

Kris Jenner, Met Gala 2015

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kris Jenner (2015)

Kylie Jenner, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner (2016)

Kendall Jenner, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner (2016)

Kim Kardashian, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian (2016)

Kris Jenner, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Kris Jenner (2016)

Kylie Jenner, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner (2017)

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian (2017)

Kendall Jenner, Met Gala 2017, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

J. Kempin/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner (2017)

Kim Kardashian, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Kim Kardashian (2018)

Kendall Jenner, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Kendall Jenner (2018)

Kylie Jenner, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Widget, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner (2018)

Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian (2019)

Kendall Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kendall Jenner (2019)

Kylie Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kylie Jenner (2019)

Kris Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kris Jenner (2019)

