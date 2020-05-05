It's time to raise your glass to some amazing cocktail recipes!

Whether you want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo today, or just enjoy a mid-week mocktail on your balcony as we continue to socially distance, bartender Diego Guzman of the popular farm-to-table eatery Black Barn in New York City has got you covered with five celebrity-approved drinks to try tonight.

Guzman gave E! News the low-down on these delicious refreshments, from which stars order the libations to how easily you can make the drinks yourself with ingredients you likely already have at home.

"I like to use a lot of fresh ingredients that are in season," Guzman says. "We try to bring those elements to our cocktails they're up to date and also pair really well with whatever the restaurant is offering in terms of food."

Keep reading to see which refreshing mixed drink or alcohol-free concoction would be the perfect pair whatever you're whipping up or taking out for dinner.

Cheers!