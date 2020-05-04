Cady Groves' Brother Slams Speculation About Her Cause of Death

Cady Groves' brother is putting an end to the speculation surrounding her death.

On Sunday, Cody Groves shared via Twitter that his 30-year-old sister died of natural causes on May 2. He stated, "The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm. Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes. She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced. Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here."

Despite his clear explanation of the manner of her death, many on social media continued to speculate. One person replied to his post, "People do not die of 'natural causes' at age 30. FYI."

"I didn't say old age. Educate yourself. 'Death from natural causes might be old age, a heart attack, stroke, illness, or infection,'" Cody responded.