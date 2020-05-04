Vanderpump's gone virtual!

According to Andy Cohen, season eight of Vanderpump Rules will have a reunion after all. Even better? It's already been taped!

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the format will be a little different. In lieu of a gathering at one of Lisa Vanderpump's famed West Hollywood restaurants, the reunion was filmed via video chat—a precedent that was set by The Real Housewives of Atlanta's reunion, set to premiere this Sunday on Bravo.

Cohen made the reveal on his SiriusXM channel Radio Andy, keeping details mum aside from saying "it was a great reunion."

There was one bump along the way, though—and it didn't have anything to do with the typical snafus one faces while trying to video conference, but instead, a scheduling conflict.

"Hilariously, Anderson had said he was announcing Wyatt's birth at the end of his show," Cohen said, referring to close friend Anderson Cooper and his newborn son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper. "And he said it was gonna be around the end of the 8 o'clock hour. And we were shooting the reunion and we were just winding it up...and I was texting the executive producer Doug Ross..."