5 Lauren Conrad x Kohl's Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Mon., May. 4, 2020 2:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-comm: Lauren Conrad x Kohl's

Kohl's

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Lauren Conrad's Kohl's line has some serious hidden gems. With clothing, home accessories, jewelry and more in her signature girly, laid-back California style, you can't go wrong with the affordable price point of LC Lauren Conrad.

Below, shop the five finds we're obsessed with this week, from a beachy pointelle cropped top to a jute rug your entryway needs.

Read

Lauren Conrad Shares Her Mother's Day Gift Guide

LC Lauren Conrad Multi Pointelle Crewneck Top

As the temps rise, this special cropped shirt looks effortlessly beachy when paired with denim cut-offs. We especially love its bell sleeves.

E-comm: Lauren Conrad x Kohl's
$40
$25 Kohl's
LC Lauren Conrad Natural Jute Braided Round Rug

This natural jute braided rug adds texture and summer vibes to your space. It'll make any space feel warmer.

E-comm: Lauren Conrad x Kohl's
$330
$198 Kohl's
LC Lauren Conrad Ruffle Cold-Shoulder Top

Allow your shoulders to get some sun in this comfortable hibiscus-print top. It pops when paired with white bottoms.

E-comm: Lauren Conrad x Kohl's
$36
$27 Kohl's
LC Lauren Conrad Life's a Peach Large Zipper Pouch

We love LC's peach printed pouches, and this large one is great for transporting make-up or other necessities. These make for sweet gifts as well.

E-comm: Lauren Conrad x Kohl's
$28
$18 Kohl's
LC Lauren Conrad Art Deco Starburst Nickel Free Stud Earrings

These art deco-inspired studs are super eye catching (not to mention affordable). Pick them up in gold or silver.

E-comm: Lauren Conrad x Kohl's
$12
$8 Kohl's

Ready to shop more of our favorite brands? Check out these five Lululemon finds we're obsessed with, plus these five Anthropologie buys you won't want to miss

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News , Shop Fashion , Shop Home
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.