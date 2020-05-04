Not even a global pandemic will keep 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Darcey Silva from getting her nails done—even if she has to do them herself with the help of her twin sister Stacey.

In the above exclusive sneak peek from 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, Darcey reveals her big surprise for Stacey and unpacks all of the items necessary for their in-home manicures. "I have a plan for Stacey, I think she's going to love this," Darcey tells her own camera in the exclusive preview. "I'm planning a spay day because we've got to get our nails back on, we've got to fix our hair, we got to get beautiful again."

Darcey has everything she needs, from tips to drills and even glitter to bedazzle the nails.