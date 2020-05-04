Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's romance hasn't always been picture perfect.

The fan-favorite couple opened up about their road to marriage in an episode of their new Facebook Watch series The Biebers on Watch, where Justin and Hailey will give fans an intimate look into their lives.

For the premiere episode, the duo took a fun-filled boat trip on the lake near their house and reflected on the highs and lows of becoming Mr. and Mrs. Bieber.

"The more that you work on it and the more that you fight for it to be solid and you fight for it to be—it takes a lot of work, wouldn't you say?" Hailey told the "Yummy" singer while enjoying picturesque scenery together. "We've had to work hard on our relationship and I think that pays off in a way where we've just become so connected to each other and so close and so solid with each other."