While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embark on the next chapter of life together, a new book is telling their story.

While Markle and Prince Harry have been the subjects of recent separate biographies, a new work is tackling them together. On Monday, it was announced that HarperCollins Publishers has acquired the rights to Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, penned by longtime royals reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

According to a press release, the book, set to be available this summer, "goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond."

Per the release, the book features "an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait" of the pair, "written with the participation of those closest to the couple."