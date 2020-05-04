Sutton Stracke is giving her honest thoughts on the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Stracke, who joined season 10 as a "friend" of the Housewives, has already clashed with Teddi Mellencamp in just the first three episodes of the season (last week, her brutally honestly lead to pregnant Teddi storming out of Kyle Richards' dinner party in tears).



"I think initially, with Teddi, it was hard to get to know her. And we have our moments," Stracke tells E! News exclusively. "I am hoping that we conquer those."

Stracke says she felt "resistance" from Mellencamp after the accountability coach told her co-stars she didn't care if they came to her All In event, which will take place on this week's episode of RHOBH. "It was hard for me, but I decided to go and I will just say that I'm glad that I went," Stracke adds.

So was it hard for Stracke to click with any of the other Beverly Hills ladies?