Pregnancy weight loss is not one size fits all—just ask Kourtney Kardashian.

The famous mom is certainly no stranger when it comes to the highs and lows of pregnancy. After all, she's done it three times. Now, in a newly penned essay titled "How I Got My Body Back After Kids" on her wellness website, Poosh, the longtime reality star kept things real as she recalled her weight loss process after having each of her children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

To start, she gained the exact same amount of weight each time: 40 pounds. However, as she acknowledged, "My body and my experience after having each of my kids was so different. I was in a different place mentally, emotionally, and physically, even if by just a couple years."

The star went on to explain how, after having her first child, she stuck to running, at-home workouts and more than a year of breastfeeding, which helped her burn calories and maintain a healthy diet. "I recommend breastfeeding for as long as you can, if you can—the first full year," she wrote. "It forces you to eat super clean for your baby, drink much less alcohol and caffeine, and hydrate with a ton of water." Kardashian also noted that she would cut out a snack and monitor her sugar if her weight became stagnant.