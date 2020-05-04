John Legend Says He Has a "Dance Party" With His Kids Almost Every Day

"I heard from our record label early on that in the first couple of weeks consumption was down a little bit on streaming sites, but I don't know if that has been the case throughout," he replied. "You can imagine there being changes in the way people listen to music when you change your lifestyle, the things you're doing. You're driving less; you're working out at the gym less. There are times when people listen to music that are not happening, so who knows? My kids and I have a dance party almost every day, so we listen to music a lot at home, but maybe some families don't have that kind of time for music baked in at home, whereas they would be listening to music at other times, like when they drive their kids to school."

The "All of Me" star acknowledged "it's been crazy" on the career side, noting "we have all this new music that we were preparing to put out and you just never know how all of it affects how people are going to receive it."

"Will they receive it differently?" Legend, who is set to release his album Bigger Love in the future, told the magazine. "And then, of course, we've had to cancel all kinds of performances. We just don't know what's going to happen. I do know that I have a lot of music that I want people to hear and we're finishing the album up and we still want to put it out reasonably soon. But when it comes to doing all of the things you would do to support an album in the presence of other people, that might not happen for a while."