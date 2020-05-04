For Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan was both a fierce competitor and a helpful big brother.

On Sunday, the fifth part of ESPN's documentary miniseries The Last Dance aired, bringing chills to viewers as it honed in on the late Bryant's relationship with Jordan and featured new footage of the basketball legend shot last July before his untimely death in January.

During the episode, which began with an "In loving memory" dedication to Bryant, the retired pro credited Jordan with giving him guidance and helping to make him the player he became.

"I had a question about shooting this turnaround shot, so I asked him about it," the late court star recalled. "He gave me a great detailed answer. But, on top of that, he said, 'If you ever need anything, give me a call.' He's like my big brother."