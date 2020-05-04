CBS
by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 4, 2020 6:36 AM
CBS
Bad news Love Island fans: You're going to have to wait for the return of the original version of the ITV series.
ITV announced season seven of Love Island is moving to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority," Kevin Lygo, director of television at ITV, said in a statement.
"In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that's now out of the question," Lygo said.
"We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021," Lygo continued. "In the meantime Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox."
The British version of Love Island streams on Hulu in the United States. CBS aired an American version in 2019 and had plans for a second season. No word on whether the coronavirus impacted production on the CBS series, but the coronavirus has left a lasting impression on the 2019-2020 TV season.
Several shows, including Law & Order: SVU, Supernatural, Grey's Anatomy and Empire, were forced to shut down production. Empire had to scrap its planned series finale, but Supernatural will likely get the chance to wrap up its final season with a proper finale at a later date.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
