Bad news Love Island fans: You're going to have to wait for the return of the original version of the ITV series.

ITV announced season seven of Love Island is moving to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority," Kevin Lygo, director of television at ITV, said in a statement.

"In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that's now out of the question," Lygo said.