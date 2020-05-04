by emily belfiore | Mon., May. 4, 2020 5:51 AM
Taylor Swift surprised one lucky fan with the gift of a lifetime.
After hearing Whitney Hilton's story, the "Lover" singer reached out to the registered nurse, who has been fighting on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic in New York, to give her a big thank you for all of her hard work.
To show her appreciation and celebrate the healthcare hero's 30th birthday, Swift sent the Utah native a handwritten note and a bundle of Lover merchandise.
"I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you. I can't thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear about taking this seriously," Swift wrote, adding, "Also, I saw the photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor."
Thrilled by Swift's kind gesture, Hilton took to Twitter to thank the Cats star. "I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC to help as a nurse," she shared, along with photos of all of the goodies she had received. "This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE."
The "Love Story" singer's act of kindness came after Hilton shared her story in a blog post published by Intermountain Healthcare. In it, she detailed her experience of traveling over 2,000 miles to help those in need across the country during the pandemic.
"This is a humbling experience. I have so much to say but almost too overwhelmed to say it all. New York has been hit HARD," Hilton wrote. "The people need help, the nurses need help, the doctors need help, everyone needs help. This is crisis mode like I've never seen. This is an incredible experience, albeit the hardest thing I've ever done AND equally the most rewarding."
Throughout the pandemic, Swift has been doing her part to give back to hose affected by the pandemic. Back in March, she donated $3,000 to a struggling fan after learning that the Swiftie's life had been turned upside down by the outbreak. And, earlier this month, she delivered a special performance of her emotional song "Soon You'll Get Better" during the One World: Together at Home special, which raised millions of dollars for coronavirus relief efforts.
