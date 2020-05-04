How Nikki Bella is Wrestling With Pregnant Life

Over the years, Nikki Bella has deployed more than a few secret weapons.

There's the Alabama Slam, the Bella Buster and, of course, her signature finisher, the Rack Attack, involving hoisting an opponent onto her shoulders and then slamming to her knees to send hem flailing.

But for the past few months, her go-to move has been as simple as walking next door. Now some 27 weeks into her first pregnancy, whenever the retired WWE superstar finds herself wondering about a new development (her latest: should my feet really be swelling so much so soon?) she turns to twin sister Brie Bella, currently expecting her second.

"I don't read as many books as I know first-time moms do, because I just ask Brie everything," she shared during a chat with Daily Pop's Carissa Culiner last month. "Anything that I feel weird or doesn't seem right or what I should I be doing...I just go straight out to Brie all the time."