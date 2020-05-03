by Pamela Avila | Sun., May. 3, 2020 3:01 PM
Leslie Jordan is at it again.
The 65-year-old is sharing a hilarious and bizarre story about his former American Horror Story: Roanoke co-star Lady Gaga on Instagram during his "Pillow Talk" series on the social media platform.
"Pillow talk! You know, I can tell when I meet you, within three minutes, how you were raised. When I met Lady Gaga on the American Horror set...beautifully brought up," he begins his first video on Instagram, before sneezing and having to start all over again. "'Please, thank you.' Lovely girl. Told me to call her Stephanie."
Then he went on to explain a time on set in which the two had to film a scene together and he was exposed to her unusual approach to filming.
"We had a scene where she was gonna blow fairy dust in my face, and then knock me down, and blind me, chase me, and then roll me over, kick me," he explained in the second video. "And then she was supposed to squat down on me and cut me with a knife."
In a bizarre turn of events, the actor shared that the pop star "took me in the woods right before we shot, and she said, 'You know, I tend to sexualize all my acting partners.'"
He continued, "I thought, 'Where's this going?' Well honey, she kicked me, rolled me over, and got down on me and started riding me... I didn't know what I was supposed to do! I just laid there and thought, 'How do I get myself into these situations?' Yikes."
In April, our favorite social media star spoke with E!'s Jason Kennedy on Instagram Live about his iconic videos on the platform and how until recently, he didn't even know what the words "viral" and "monetize" meant.
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images / Presley Ann/Getty Images for Haus Laboratories
"I mean, I've been approached!" he explained to Kennedy. "I said, 'Listen, I just do this for fun, for free. And I got a big job lined up, you know, Call Me Kat. I got a big, big, big television series coming on Fox. I don't need, you know... I'm gonna be rich as s--t."
He joked, "Until the hunker down is over... I'm going to do it for fun and free. After that, woo! All bets are off! I'll be the biggest whore in Hollywood."
If you can't get enough of Leslie Jordan's quarantine videos, go here for our faves.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?