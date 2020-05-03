Leslie Jordan is at it again.

The 65-year-old is sharing a hilarious and bizarre story about his former American Horror Story: Roanoke co-star Lady Gaga on Instagram during his "Pillow Talk" series on the social media platform.

"Pillow talk! You know, I can tell when I meet you, within three minutes, how you were raised. When I met Lady Gaga on the American Horror set...beautifully brought up," he begins his first video on Instagram, before sneezing and having to start all over again. "'Please, thank you.' Lovely girl. Told me to call her Stephanie."

Then he went on to explain a time on set in which the two had to film a scene together and he was exposed to her unusual approach to filming.

"We had a scene where she was gonna blow fairy dust in my face, and then knock me down, and blind me, chase me, and then roll me over, kick me," he explained in the second video. "And then she was supposed to squat down on me and cut me with a knife."