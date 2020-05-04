It's the first Monday in May, which traditionally means it's time for the Met Gala. However, celebrities won't be lining the red carpet outside of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art this year. The star-studded event has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Emma Stone, Meryl Streep and Lin-Manuel Miranda were set to serve as co-chairs this year along with Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière and, of course, Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The theme was centered around the Costume Institute's 2020 exhibition: "About Time: Fashion and Duration." According to a 2019 piece by The New York Times, the idea was partly inspired by the novels of author Virginia Woolf and the theories of philosopher Henri Bergson. Per the newspaper, the exhibit was set to showcase "160 pieces of women's fashion from the past 150 years and beyond" and to provide a "traditional chronological timeline between 1870 and now."

Vogue is still celebrating "fashion's biggest night out" by hosting a virtual event called "A Moment With the Met."

While the Gala itself is often the main focus of the big night, that doesn't mean the fashion-forward fun ends once the ball is over. In fact, celebrities sometimes debut completely new looks at the after-parties.