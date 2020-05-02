Katherine Schwarzenegger is glowing.

The 30-year-old mother-to-be was photographed this weekend while she was out and about walking her adorable pup. But what caught our eye most was her growing baby bump.

Dressed in all black, Schwarzenegger still showed off her growing baby bump about a week after it was announced that she would be expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt.

Last weekend, following the baby news, the author went on a bike ride with Pratt and her baby bump was in full sight while wearing a Sundry T-shirt.

An E! News source also shared that the two are "completely thrilled" to be starting a family. "Family is everything to them and it's a very exciting time. The baby is due early fall. Katherine shared the news with her family very early on," the source added.

And of course, The Gift of Forgiveness author couldn't keep the special news a secret from her mother Maria Shriver.