Nickelodeon
by Cydney Contreras | Sat., May. 2, 2020 5:50 PM
Nickelodeon
Kristen Bell is bringing one of our favorite Disney stars off the screen and into our homes with her chic Anna costume.
For the 2020 Kids' Choice Awards: Celebrate Together show, the Good Place star got dressed to the nines in an Anna costume and stood alongside stuffed animal versions of Anna, Elsa and Kristoff. She told the viewers at home, "Wow, thank you so much for awarding Frozen II your Favorite Animated Movie! You guys, we had such a good time making this film. We hope to make a million more. Um...anybody else wanna say anything? No? You guys wanna... They're normally very talkative. Thank you so much!"
As for Josh Gad, who voices Olaf, he came out of a steamy shower to accept his blimp. According to the actor, he "was just doing some work in the shower," where he's "doing most of my work these days,"
"A little Nickelodeon Blimp flew in to surprise me. I'm so excited 'cause this is the closest I'm gonna get to air transportation right now," he continued. "So thank you so much for giving me this honor on behalf of my vocal performance in "Frozen." Now sorry, but I, uh, gotta get back to work. All right."
The Disney movie is unsurprisingly a big hit among adults and kids alike. And it's always on the mind of those who watch thanks to catchy songs like "Out of the Woods" and "Into the Unknown."
Congratulations to the Frozen II cast for their much-deserved award!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?