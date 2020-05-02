Netflix star Chris O'Neal has been charged for a felony for driving while intoxicated, E! News has confirmed.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the 26-year-old actor was arrested on Friday, May 1 in San Fernando Valley, Calif. His total bail amount totaled $100,000.

TMZ also reported that the Netflix Greenhouse Academy actor was arrested after leaving the scene of the crime. Further, law enforcement also tells TMZ that they allegedly received 911 calls and responded to the scene of the crime following the tire tracks of O'Neal's car that led them to where the actor was parked.

Citing law enforcement sources, the publication reported that O'Neal underwent a sobriety test and "blew just over the legal limit." He was then arrested for "felony hit and run and felony DU.I."

E! News has reached out to O'Neal's rep for comment.

The actor has also appeared in Raven's Touch, You Gotta See This, Swindle, How To Rock and 5th Ward The Series.