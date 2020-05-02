by Alyssa Morin | Sat., May. 2, 2020 12:38 PM
Lea Michele is feeling anything but blue.
The Glee actress just debuted her baby bump, less than a week after news broke she was pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich.
"So grateful," the soon-to-be mom shared on Instagram with her 6.3 million followers. She also added a yellow heart emoji to her caption.
In the sweet post, Lea looks radiant and glowing, as she's seen cradling her baby bump in a dreamy blue dress. It's unclear if the Scream Queens star is hinting at the sex of her little one with the color of her dress.
Even if she's not dropping hints, she looked fabulous as ever.
Soon after she debuted her baby bump and confirmed her pregnancy news, her comment section was flooded with heartwarming replies.
"Aww congrats! I love this. You're going to be a great mommy," her former Glee co-star Naya Rivera responded.
Lea's Scream Queens co-star, Emma Roberts added, "Crying! Screaming!!! Love you!"
Ashley Tisdale replied, "OMG OMG" with a bunch of heart emojis.
Recent mom, Maren Morris, commented, "Aw congratulations, mama!"
It was love all-around on Lea's Instagram feed.
The actress' baby news comes a little over a year after she and Zandy got married in a romantic ceremony in March 2019 near Napa, Calif.
"They are loving the feeling of being married and getting to call each other husband and wife," a source previously told E! News over their newlywed life. "They were so ecstatic about the entire [wedding] weekend and just keep talking about how magical and incredible it was. They didn't want it to end and are still remembering more and more details that they had forgotten."
For their one-year wedding anniversary, Lea shared a heartfelt behind-the-scenes video of her special day with her husband. "1 year," simply captioned her post.
Pretty soon, the couple will be celebrating the arrival of their little one.
