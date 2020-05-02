by Alyssa Morin | Sat., May. 2, 2020 10:19 AM
A reunion unlike any other!
These days, celebrities from our favorite television shows and movies have been reuniting over virtual video chats. Since everyone is stuck at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic, these A-listers are bringing some much-needed joy and feel-good content to our feeds.
Ahead of the weekend, the This Is Us cast made hearts warm over their reunion. Okay, maybe that's a bit dramatic but it was epic nonetheless.
"I miss my Pearson family SO much and seeing these faces really lifted my spirits," Mandy Moore shared on Instagram, alongside a pic of the cast members smiling and waving to the camera.
Chrissy Metz shared the same image and wrote, "Technology is out here bringing joy and gratitude, y'all! So happy to see these beautiful faces!
"You know like when you just gotta see the fam? Yeah... that part," Susan Kelechi Watson expressed on her post.
Chris Sullivan also joined in on the fun and wrote, "Just a quick check in with the fam."
Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Jon Huertas and Justin Hartley also participated in the video chats, but have yet to share anything on social media. But it's only a matter of time before they do!
According to the Pittsburg Post-Gazette, the cast also teamed up for a good cause earlier in the week.
The outlet reports the This Is Us crew came together and donated to the organization Frontline Foods.
Sterling K. Brown and his co-stars paid for more than 260 meals from Cafe Raymond and Salúd Juicery Oakland to be delivered to health care workers and other essential staff at the Jefferson Hospital and Allegheny Valley Hospital, the outlet shared.
Additionally, they also helped other medical centers in Philadelphia.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.)
