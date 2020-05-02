Jimmy Fallon's Daughter Adorably Crashes Jon Hamm's Interview to Discuss Farm Animals

  • By
    &

by Derek Scancarelli | Sat., May. 2, 2020 10:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It was a run of the mill interview-in-isolation on Friday's edition of The Tonight Showwhen Jimmy Fallon and Jon Hamm were suddenly interrupted by the host's daughter, Winnie.

"Hi Daddy! Where's mom?" asked six-year-old Winnie Fallon as Jon attempted to explain the upcoming Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend interactive Netflix special.

"Uh, oh, special guest star!" Jon said with excitement.

"This is not a book, it's a coloring book," Winnie explained, before sharing a pretty pink pig and schooling the Mad Men star on farm animals.

Winnie then took control of the set, highlighting the differences between cows and lambs to the 49-year-old actor.

After Jon asked to see a duck, the two found common ground in their shared admiration for chicken. As Winnie exited the room yelling, her father clarified her outburst.

"She's not a chicken," Jimmy said. "It took homeschooling for her just to figure that out."

Photos

Jimmy Fallon's Kids on The Tonight Show

"We were nervous for a while," Jimmy continued. "We go, 'Maybe she might be a chicken.' You know what it was, it was a hypnotist at like a county fair."

"For sure," Jon answered. "That'll do it. Maybe you'll get one of those really talented chickens, that's good at tic-tac-toe or math or something, you never know."

 

Watch the video above for the full interview with Jon Hamm, including some information about his work with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Jimmy Fallon , Jon Hamm , the tonight show starring jimmy fallon , Celebrities , Entertainment , TV , Celebrity Families , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.