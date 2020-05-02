by Alyssa Morin | Sat., May. 2, 2020 9:05 AM
Tyler Cameron is addressing things on his own terms.
The former Bachelorette star got refreshingly honest and real when speaking to Josh Cohen and the HomeTeam on ESPN West Palm. From chatting about rumors he's next in line to be The Bachelor to Gigi Hadid's recent pregnancy news.
When asked about rumors he's heard about himself, Tyler opened up about all the talk surrounding his ex-girlfriend.
"Two nights ago, we were celebrating my brother's graduation party. We were doing karaoke. Next thing you know, Us Weekly is writing about me drowning my sorrows away because of the news about Gigi Hadid," he explained about the baby rumors. "If anything, I am excited for her, I am happy for her."
He added, "She is going to be an incredible mother."
Even though it's obvious (at this point) that Zayn Malik is the father of the 25-year-old supermodel's little one, Tyler made sure to clear up those rumors up. too.
"No, no," he replied when asked if he was the father. "But [Gigi] is going to be the most incredible mother. She's a caring, sweet person and she's going to be amazing."
All in all, Tyler had nothing but praise for his ex.
Marc Piasecki/WireImage, Gotham/GC Images
Earlier this week, a source told E! News Tyler's reaction to his ex-girlfriend's pregnancy. As some fans will recall, the two dated last year for a couple of months. However, they decided to call it quits in the fall of 2019.
"Tyler was definitely shocked when he heard the news of Gigi's pregnancy. He got the news the same way the world did and it was shocking to him and his friends," the insider previously shared. "Gigi had never mentioned wanting a family to Tyler, she was just very career driven."
The source added, "They haven't spoken in a while and there's no lingering feelings between them... He wishes her all the best and is happy Gigi is happy."
A few days later, Gigi confirmed the baby news during a virtual appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show.
"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," she expressed.
Adding, "Especially during this time... it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."
She and the former One Direction member are rumored to be having a baby girl!
