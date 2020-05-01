Kitsilano Secondary School's class of 2020 may not be able to graduate and receive their diplomas as they imagined, but Ryan Reynolds is hoping his virtual commencement speech can make up for it.

As a student who graduated from the high school, the actor took on the immense privilege of delivering the commencement speech for the class of 2020. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to meet them in person, but he shared a video to his YouTube page along with an inspiring message.

He told the students, that the school was the "best thing that ever happened" to him and that he's still friends with many of the people he graduated with. And while he didn't "prepare anything super interesting" for his speech, he hoped to impart this lesson: "If I can pass on this one little chestnut of wisdom, it's something that you might want to start if you're not already doing it. Totally up to you, no pressure but one thing that's worked for me is practicing some form of compassion every day whether its' for yourself or someone, especially for someone else, is good."