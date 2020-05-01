All the Inspiring Moments From the 24-Hour ''Call to Unite'' Livestream

It's time to come together as one.

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the lives of millions around the world, Hollywood's biggest stars are coming together for a special event.

Titled "The Call to Unite," the 24-hour global livestream event aims to unite people across the world to celebrate our shared humanity.

Whether you're looking for performances, conversations or some inspiration, "Call to Unite" will feature it all.

Plus, with familiar faces like Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts, Common, Eva Longoria, Ally Brooke, Maria Shriver, Mandy Moore and Rob Lowe already scheduled to attend, you just never know who is going to stop by and join the cause.

So how can you be part of this special event? The Call to Unite will be livestreamed online and on supporting networks like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and SiriusXM. All participants and viewers are also invited to #answerthecall by giving, serving and sharing their stories.