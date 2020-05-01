Let's be honest: True crime shows and documentaries are all kinds of addictive. It's why people gawk when they see flashing lights or accidents in real life, they want to know what's happening. TV true crime offerings let viewers do just that from the comfort of their own homes, passing judgment on those involved from the safety of their couches and beds.

Whether it's a scripted version of notorious crimes like Hulu's The Act, which retold the story of Dee Dee and Gypsy Rose Blanchard, or a documentary featuring those directly involved in the crime, like Jan Broberg and Abducted in Plain Sight, true crime content is some of the best kinds of content. Especially now while most of the country adheres to social distancing and stay-at-home orders to battle the spread of the coronavirus.