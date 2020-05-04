Literally, Just 11 Photos of the Kardashians Eating Salads

There's nothing the Kardashian-Jenners love more than a big leafy salad.

With May being National Salad Month, we decided to celebrate by combing through the famous family's many salad moments from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As fans of the show surely know, Kris Jenner and her brood often have their biggest talks over a bowl of lettuce.

For example, in the compilation video above, the momager revealed to daughters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian that she was feeling self-conscious about her beach body. Specifically, as Kim and Kourtney intently listened while munching on salad greens, the mother of six said she was "scared to be in a bathing suit."

"I think we all come to an age where our body image is a little frightening," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch expressed at the time. "There's nothing worse than everyone having fun in their bikini and me being wrapped in a towel."