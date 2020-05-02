LeBron James is making history once again.

On Saturday the NBA champion received the first-ever Generation Change Award at the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. The 35-year-old Los Angeles Lakers player received the honor for his work with the LeBron James Family Foundation and for his dedication to driving change through education, such as through his I PROMISE School.

"Hey, what's up, guys?" James said via video chat. "I just want to say thank you. It means a lot to not only myself, but to my family, to my fans, and also my kids at my school back home in Akron, Ohio. And, we'll get back to what we know as normal very soon."

This wasn't the only blimp he took home that evening. The athlete also won the award for Favorite Male Sports Star. Tom Brady, Cristiano Ronaldo, Patrick Mahomes, Shaun White and Stephen Curry were also in the running.

"Wow!" he said. "Just want say thank you. You guys are amazing. Nickelodeon, you guys are amazing. Thanks so much for what you guys do for every kid in the world. And this has always been one of the best shows to be a part of. So, thank you so much. I'll hopefully be seeing you guys soon. Stay safe and stay healthy. Love you guys."