See Every Performer at Mark Ronson's Love Lockdown Livestream Concert

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., May. 1, 2020 3:28 PM
Coachella and Stagecoach may have been postponed, but there's no reason music lovers can't throw their own dance party from the comfort of their home.
And luckily, Mark Ronson is giving his followers the star-studded festival line-up they dreamed of. The best part? It's totally free.
On Friday night, the DJ hosted Love Lockdown, which he calls a "video mixtape," featuring artists like Miley Cyrus, Tame Impala, Dua Lipa and many more. The virtual set kicked off at 6 p.m. EST.
He announced the exciting and jam-packed virtual concert on April 30 by sharing a heartfelt post that explained how he came up with the idea. "Like most of us, I spend a lot of time trying to figure out what I can do best to make a difference in the midst of this pandemic. like most of us, i've kept up many things—donating to causes i feel strongly about and people i'm fortunately in a position to help, i try to be a respectful member of my community," he wrote on Instagram.
He continued, "It was still bothering me though that maybe i could think of something a little more apt, something that made more use of whatever talents and skills I've learned on my 44 years on earth... Well, one of those go-to's is being a club DJ for half my life (bringing joy to people and making them dance)...so, I came up with this idea—what if i could get as many of the amazing artists whose music i would normally play in the club to send me videos of them performing those songs, but obviously safely from their homes while in isolation."
In addition, he revealed that for every $1 that is donated, Google.org will donate $2 (up to $5 million total) towards the fundraiser running on Google and YouTube through June 30th, benefitting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
And now that the day is finally here, his followers are glad to see that the concert lived up to all their hopes and expectations.
The Grammy-winning music producer brings together his famous friends and collaborators for a concert livestream as part of YouTube Music's #StayHome #WithMe initiative.
The British DJ helps kick off the dance party.
All together now... "Turn Down for What."
The pop star performs her hit track "Don't Call Me Up."
Miley brings the drama with a moody performance of "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart."
The Swedish songstress' performance gave us "Late Night Feelings."
The pop star brings the "Electricity" from home.
Purple Disco Machine brings, you guessed it, the disco.
The DJ rocks out in his kitchen.
The indie pop singer delivers a live performance of "Animal."
The legendary performer brings some soul to the livestream.
The pop star pulls out all the stops for her virtual performance of "Dancing On My Own."
The DJ performs some of his most beloved hits.
