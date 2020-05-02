Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

It's time to get slimed!

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together event took place on Saturday night.

While the celebrities couldn't physically get together amid social distancing, they still brought plenty of star power and surprises for an epic virtual event. Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Ellen DeGeneres, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Millie Bobby Brown, BTS, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Tom Holland, David Dobrik, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke and SSSniperWolf were just a few of the big names on the digital guest list. The Avengers: Endgame heroes—including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner—also made appearances. But that's not all! Segments featuring JoJo Siwa and Asher Angel took place, as well and Victoria Justice served as host.

Of course, there were the awards themselves. For instance, LeBron James won the 2020 Generation Change Award. The NBA champion received the honor for his dedication to driving change through education, such as through his I PROMISE School. Nickelodeon also gave back by supporting the mission of No Kid Hungry and donating $1 million to help those struggling with hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the list below to see the rest of the winners.