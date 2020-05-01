Shakira! Rebel Wilson! Ben Platt! Seth Rogen! Donald Glover! Billy Eichner! The first round of talent for The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II is here.

The sequel to the ABC special airs on Sunday, May 10 and will feature a roster of mostly new talent feeling the Disney magic and singing from their homes. Returning talent includes Derek Hough and Julianne Hough. Songs from Disney movies like Aladdin, Lion King, Mary Poppins, Frozen and The Little Mermaid will be included in the new special.

A rundown of the talent and the set list is below.