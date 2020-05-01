by Colby Maffei | Fri., May. 1, 2020 12:43 PM
With all of Hollywood stuck inside amid the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are clearly unable to pay a visit to their trusted salons and barbers, meaning all hairstyles are to be done at home. While some stars are chopping off their hair, others have decided to let it grow.
Christopher Meloni happens to be part of the latter. The Law and Order SVU star took to Twitter on Friday to reveal his jaw-dropping transformation. "I'm taking the @pattonoswalt Hibernation Challenge," he captioned two selfies, one that appears to be from the beginning of April and one from the end, which shows his beard fully grown out.
The inspiration? Patton Oswalt, who tweeted the same challenge, showing off his complete (and hilarious) transformation. Of course, this isn't the only duo to change up their looks amid the country-wide stay at home orders. A handful of stars, either in need of a trim or perhaps just bored, have decided to take hair care into their own hands.
Earlier this week, Sarah Michelle Gellardyed her hair pink as a way to "embarrass" her two kids."#RoseAllDay," she captioned her video. "Or until it fades out."
And, Blake Shelton let his love Gwen Stefani give him a Tiger King inspired mullet that aired live on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Lucky for him, not many people will be seeing him out in public. As he said post-makeover, "Oh, no... that looks terrible!"
Want more? Scroll ahead to see all the stars' at-home transformations.
The Cruel Intentions actress took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle. "Rose all day," she captioned her video.
The Deadpool star is growing out his hair. And because his wife, Blake Lively, trolled him about his new hairstyle... he made fun of her right back.
The Jersey Shore alum makes fans lose their minds over his "quarantine beard."
"I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine," the Mr. Big star wrote.
The Voice host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head live on the Today show.
Notice anything different? The actor shows off his major transformation, which entails a mohawk and horseshoe mustache. "Killing the game," he quips on Instagram.
"Now @ariejr's really a silver fox," the Bachelor alum joked on Instagram.
The Lizzie McGuire star said goodbye to her signature blonde locks and opted for a bold blue look.
The Riverdale star and his brother both agreed to shave their heads to help raise funds for Charity Water.
The Spanish singer-songwriter showcased her new bangs in the middle of self-quarantine.
"Get a load a dis," the "thank u, next" singer shared on Twitter when showcasing her new curly hair.
Who's ready for a quarantine mullet update?! "@Gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes," The Voice coach shared on Twitter.
"The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" the 911 on Fox star wrote on Instagram. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don't be mad lol. I really miss you!"
In an Instagram Story, Nicola Peltz got to work on cutting her boyfriend's haircut. The results turned out a-okay.
"Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!" The Real co-host shared on Instagram.
A shaved head has never looked so good on the Colombian singer. Nice cut, dude!
