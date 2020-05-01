Believe it or not, Dax Shepard didn't always think he would be a married man.

While the actor and comedian is loving life with his wife Kristen Bell, officially saying "I Do" to someone wasn't always at the top of his priority list.

During an appearance on Whitney Cummings' Good for You podcast, Dax revealed the mindset he carried before getting married.

"That was the hardest part about getting married for me: I was like what leverage do you have left anymore?" he shared. "Another wrinkle was that I fundamentally did not believe in the institute of marriage. I had been with a girl for nine years before Kristen and we were going to have a baby for sure. I was very in favor of spending your life with somebody but I was just theoretically opposed to the notion of marriage."

Dax continued, "At a certain point, I was like she wants this really bad and this will make her feel safe."