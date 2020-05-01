The Rock of Ages cast has a special message for Nick Cordero and his wife Amanda Kloots: "Don't Stop Believin'."

Kloots took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of the show's stars singing the classic Journey hit in Cordero's honor.

"Rock of Ages cast singing for Nick," she wrote alongside the footage, which stitched together several clips of the performers belting out the tune from their homes. "Nick's incredible cast just sent me this video on a day where I really needed to hear 'Don't stop believing!'" Thank you so much Rock Of Ages cast for this awesome song and tribute to Nick. He loves you guys so much!"

Cordero joined the Broadway production of Rock of Ages in 2012 after being a part of the first national tour cast. He then reprised his role as Dennis for the Los Angeles show in 2019.

Cordero's Broadway credits also include Bullets Over Broadway, for which he received a 2014 Tony Awards nomination, Waitress and A Bronx Tale the Musical. The Waitress cast recently performed a special rendition of "Live Your Life" in his honor, as well.