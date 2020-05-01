A week into Meghan Markle's privacy lawsuit, a judge has issued a ruling in favor of Associated Newspapers.

As the Duchess of Sussex's lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of Mail on Sunday, gets underway over their publishing of a private letter to her father, Justice Warby ruled to strike out several claims in response to a pre-trial application from the defendant.

According to a summary released on May 1, Associated Newspapers targeted three elements of Markle's case to be struck out: "allegations that (1) the defendant acted dishonestly, and in bad faith; (2) the defendant deliberately dug up or stirred up conflict between the claimant and her father; and (3) the claimant was distressed by the defendant's 'obvious agenda of publishing intrusive or offensive stories about [her] intended to portray her in a false and damaging light.' The grounds of attack on each aspect of the case are that the allegations are irrelevant in law, or inadequately particularized, or that it would be disproportionate to litigate the issues raised so that they should be excluded from the scope of the case on case management grounds."

Per the summary, the court agreed that the three categories should be struck out. However, it was noted that, despite the ruling, Markle can come back with an application for permission to make amendments to the complaint.