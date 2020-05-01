"Auntie" Dua Lipa Sweetly Reacts to Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy News

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 1, 2020 5:34 AM
Dua Lipa is "very excited" for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik.
The superstar singer, who is dating the supermodel's brother, Anwar Hadid, opened up about Gigi's pregnancy news during an interview this week. While on the phone with The Edge NZ, Dua was congratulated on becoming an "auntie."
"Yeah! It's very exciting news," Dua said of the pregnancy announcement on Thursday. "We're very, very excited."
When asked how long she's been keeping the news secret, the 24-year-old star shared "not long," but "a little bit" before the news broke online.
Gigi confirmed the news herself on Thursday night during an interview with her pal, Jimmy Fallon.
"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," Gigi shared on The Tonight Show.
This will be the first child for Gigi and Zayn, who first started dating in 2015.
"Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day," Gigi, who is reportedly expecting a baby girl with her beau, told host Jimmy.
While congratulating Zayn, Jimmy told Gigi, "Tell him [that] if you guys need anything, call Uncle Jimmy. I'll make sure you guys are taken care of."
Venturelli for Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli for Getty Images
Gigi and Zayn's pregnancy news comes months after the couple reunited.
"Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December," a source previously told E! News. "Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance."
"She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed," the insider continued. "Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?