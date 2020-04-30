Zach Braff is stepping up to help a family deeply impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

In recent weeks, Broadway star Nick Cordero has been facing several health battles including COVID-19. But as his wife Amanda Kloots continues to deliver updates on her husband's condition, fans are learning about the family's support system.

During a new interview, Zach revealed that Nick's wife and baby have been living in his guest house as they continue to wait for good news.

"Nick Cordero, and his wife and baby have been living in my guest house for seven months as they were house-shopping in L.A. to make the move out here... They fell in love with L.A.," Zach shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "His wife and baby are living in my guest house and thank God they've been joined by her amazing brother and sister who are taking care of her and helping her with the baby. And we help them in any way we can, too."