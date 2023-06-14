These $23 Men's Sweatpants Have 35,500+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's nothing better than a pair of sweatpants for lounging around at home. But since it's summertime, you need a pair of sweats that's not only comfy, but lightweight and breathable as well. That's where Champion's top-rated men's sweatpants come in.

These sweatpants are made of lightweight cotton jersey knit fabric, and are described to be "just as soft and comfortable as your favorite tee." They're perfect for the warmer months of the year, come in several highly versatile colors, and they're an Amazon best-seller with 35,500+ five-star reviews. The best part is, they're on sale today just $23.

If you're looking for a solid Father's Day gift to give your husband, your dad, or any other dad in your life, these Champion sweatpants are an excellent option. They're guaranteed to get a ton of use.

Find out just why these lightweight sweatpants are so beloved, and then shop them below.