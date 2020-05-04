See the Best Dressed Stars to Ever Grace the Met Gala

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 4, 2020 3:00 AM
There are red carpets and then there are Met Gala red carpets.
For so many pop culture fans, the first Monday of May signals one of the most glamorous, fashionable nights out in New York.
But because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Metropolitan Museum of Art understandably announced back in March that the 2020 Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely.
While we will have to wait some time to see celebrities dissect the theme of About Time: Fashion and Duration, we couldn't help but still celebrate the annual event that brings athletes, politicians, musicians, actors and more public figures together.
We decided to take a trip down memory lane and compile the many familiar faces who have shown their support for the Metropolitan Museum of Art. And yes, we tried our best to pick the most fabulous, creative and down-right unforgettable looks from the past several decades.
From Lady Gaga and Rihanna to Princess Diana and Joan Rivers, it's time to applaud the attendees who wowed us with their looks.
As for who will impress us later this year? We can't wait to find out. Until then, let's celebrate the best dressed stars to ever grace the Met Gala in our gallery above.
Watch E!'s The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments special Monday, May 4 at 11 p.m., only on E!
