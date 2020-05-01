She was destined not only to follow her father's legacy, but make her own.

Today, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant should be turning 14 years old and be celebrating by training with her dad, Kobe Bryant.

After all, the rising basketball star was dedicated to the game, and no doubt would be continuing to practice the fadeaway shot she was already being praised for learning so early on.

Instead, today the world is still mourning her loss, along with the loss of her father and seven others following a helicopter crash in January this year.

Everyone knew of Kobe's legacy, but many also knew how proud the five-time NBA champion was of his second eldest daughter who was quickly proving she had earned her Mambacita nickname with her promising future in sports.

The young teen was already planning on becoming a Husky, hoping to play for the renowned UConn women's basketball team, although plenty of other players such as former UCLA star Reggie Miller would beg her father to convince her to consider their schools as well.