Instagram/Kelly Chase
by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 30, 2020 2:02 PM
Instagram/Kelly Chase
Love Is Blind star Kelly Chase is revealing the blood, sweat and tears that went into her epic physical transformation.
The health and wellness expert took to Instagram with an inspiring look back at her own weight loss journey, writing, "The days I Googled 'how to lose weight' are long gone. True transparency, I became a Certified Health Coach and THEN I battled an emotional and grueling weight and body image struggle."
Kelly, 33, said her struggles finally ended when she realized that "everything is connected, and when there is an imbalance (STRESS) in your relationships, career, exercise [and] sexuality, then there is an imbalance in your nutrition health too."
It's certainly easier said than done, but the reality TV personality explained that "as soon as I began applying these principles, I grew the most intimate relationship with myself; and thus, everything began to change, improve."
"Fear no longer exists," Kelly added. "Opportunities come to me with ease. Confidence is my best friend. Sometimes she needs a little talking to, but for the most part, she stands strong in vulnerability and resilience!"
Kelly continued her reflection in the post's comment section, saying that she's gained so much more than a number on the scale.
"For me, my mindset was not in a good place when I was heavier," she wrote. "So although physically there is a transformation, there was also a great deal of inner transformation happening and that's what I was sharing in my message that as I started to dive deeper into my career, relationships, etc., that's when my mindset began to shift and my love grew for the self."
Kelly was one of 12 singles who participated in the wildly popular Netflix series in hopes of meeting their forever person. Unfortunately, for Kelly, who got engaged to Kenny Barnes after forging a relationship without ever having seen each other, their love story did not work out.
In the Love Is Blind finale, Kelly left Kenny at the altar.
During the cast reunion, the two made amends and Kenny revealed he's in a relationship with someone new.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?