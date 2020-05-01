When it comes to seeing photos of Tim McGraw and his wife Faith Hill, "I Like It, I Love It."

After all, what's not to love about the country music superstars, who won our hearts over when they wed in 1996 and have kept us obsessed with their love story ever since.

Today, the Let It Go singer turns 53 years old and to celebrate we're taking a look back at his over two-decade romance story with the "This Kiss" artist.

The now-parents to three sweet girls first met while Hill was opening for McGraw's Spontaneous Combustion Tour so it's fitting to say that sparks flew between the two right away.

Over two decades later and the duo have continued to showcase their love, such as in 2017 when they released the joint album The Rest of Our Life, sweetly around twenty years after their first duet song, "It's Your Love," was released.