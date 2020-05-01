@BarbieStyle's Mother's Day Gift Guide Will Give Mom a Glow Up

by Carly Milne | Fri., May. 1, 2020 6:00 AM
Before we know it, Mom's special day will be here. Have you gotten her a gift yet? Fret not, 'cause Barbie is here to save the day!
As a leading Instagram influencer at @BarbieStyle, where her audience is growing by the millions, Barbie has her finger on the pulse of everything that's trending. She knows all of the latest and greatest goodies Mom could ever want, so she shared some of her top picks with us to help us on our quest for the ultimate gift for Mom. Not only are her suggestions wallet friendly, but there's a good range of items to choose from, including relaxing candles, comfy PJs, go-to beauty essentials and more!
Want to know what Barbie recommends you gift your Mom? Shop her picks below!
"You can never have enough shine! This CHI x Barbie Silk infusion leave-in treatment locks in moisture and shine."
"When you can't travel to Shelter Island (or anywhere!) bring the getaway vibes home with a chic candle."
"We all need to decompress, this app subscription is great to help unwind."
"This is Glamglow's best-selling charcoal mud mask, and with one use, you'll see why."
"Confession: I've worn these on my video calls. The chic piped top makes it looks like I'm dressed. (I know I'm not the only one!)"
"With a built-in mirror, snap tight lid, and room for all the essentials, this retro case is great way to tackle at-home organization!"
"With a universally flattering shade of pink, this lipstick offers a pout that is destined to be as iconic as Mom is!"
"Flowers are always a great choice. A chic bouquet of blush-toned blooms will instantly brighten up a home!"
"Encourage mom to sit back and relax, it's her day! A fizzy bath bomb is the perfect way to upgrade her ‘me time.'"
And if your Mom has a sweet tooth, make sure you grab one of these sweet treats you can still get in time for Mother's Day!
