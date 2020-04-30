See Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Biggest Relationship Milestones

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Apr. 30, 2020 12:04 PM
Couples that quarantine together, stay together!
We know, we know. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn love to keep their relationship on the private side. But earlier this week, the English actor inadvertently confirmed that he is in quarantine with his girlfriend by posting photos of what appear to be Taylor's cats.
The social media posts made it clear to Swifties that Joe is spending some quality time with his leading lady during the Coronavirus pandemic.
At the same time, it also offered a rare glimpse into the many milestones these two have experienced as their love story continues to grow away from the spotlight.
Before COVID-19 adjusted so many people's lives, Taylor and Joe celebrated the 2020 Golden Globes together. They also enjoyed a private trip to the Maldives on New Year's Eve where sparks had to fly.
Since the couple's relationship first made news three years ago this May, we wanted to compile the famous duo's biggest milestones.
Take a trip down memory lane and relive this special romance in our gallery below.
Getty Images
Reports surface that superstar Swift is dating British actor Alwyn. However, the couple is rumored to have been together since the fall of 2016.
Splash News
Alwyn and Swift are photographed enjoying the view from a balcony in Nashville.
Gachie / NPEx / Splash News
The couple holds hands as they return to her New York City apartment following her performance at Jingle Ball.
Article continues below
Golden Eye/London Entertainment/Splash News
Swift and Alwyn are spotted on a hike together in Malibu. The "End Game" singer can be seen wearing her necklace with a "J" initial on it.
SBMF / BACKGRID
The gorgeous duo enjoy a romantic walk on the beach in Turks and Caicos.
BACKGRID
The Favourite actor and his leading lady are spotted dining at British steakhouse Hawksmoor in Covenant Garden.
Article continues below
LRNYC / MEGA
Baby, it's cold outside! The couple strolls around New York City ahead of New Year's Eve.
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Swift surprised everyone when she presented at the 2019 Golden Globes in January. She was also in attendance to support Alwyn, whose film The Favourite was nominated at the ceremony.
RJK / BACKGRID
Can't rain on their parade! Swift smiles while leaving The Spaniards Inn with her actor beau.
Article continues below
Splash News
Swift and Alwyn have a glamorous night out after the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards.
Best Image / BACKGRID
You can't spell "romance" without "me!": The duo hold hands while strolling through the streets of Paris.
JosiahW / BACKGRID
The actor once again proves he's her No. 1 fan after attending the Cats premiere together.
Article continues below
Coleman-Rayner
After Taylor celebrated her nomination for Best Original Song at the 2020 Golden Globes, the singer kept the fun going by attending the Creative Artists Agency's after-party at the Sunset Tower Hotel with Joe. "They looked inseparable and really in love," an insider shared with E! News. "Taylor had her arm on Joe, and she leaned in to kiss him several times."
Joe Alwyn / Instagram
In the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic, Joe confirmed he was in quarantine with Taylor thanks to a social media post. The English actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a few adorable cat photos—and yes, they totally look like Taylor's fur babies. Mystery solved!
Daily Pop returns Monday, May 11 at 12:30 p.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?