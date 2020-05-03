The Most Surprising Celebrity Transformations of the Week

Another week, another round of at-home hair transformations.

Let's be honest, all of us have likely either considered changing our hair or actually changed our hair while practicing social distancing, whether it was a color shake-up or picking up the scissors for a much-needed trim. And celebrities are no different, with many showing off their transformations recently.

This week, Sarah Michelle Gellar decided to have some fun and dye her hair a bright new color, while Chris Cuomo and Bella Hadid showed off shorter 'dos. Plus, a Jersey Shore star shocked fans when he debuted his new quarantine look on Instagram. Maybe GTL now stands for gym, tan and letting your hair grow out?

But the most dramatic transformation might just belong to Joe Manganiello, who decided to shave off his signature scruff and surprised fans with his clean-shaven face on social media. Seriously, you might not recognize the Magic Mike star at first.